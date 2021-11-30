Local

Roadrunner

Well-Traveled Roadrunner Is Back Home After Visit to Maine

The roadrunner, a bird species made popular as the foil to cartoon character Wile E. Coyote, was a blur in a video taken of it exiting its carrier and flitting away to freedom

Roadrunner
Photo by Terry Heitz/Avian Haven

A roadrunner that traveled undetected from Nevada to Maine in a moving van is back in its home state.

The wayward bird flew in a pet carrier from Boston to Las Vegas last week. From there, it was delivered to officials with the Nevada Department of Wildlife, according to Avian Haven, a nonprofit bird rehabilitation center in Freedom.

The roadrunner, a bird species made popular as the foil to cartoon character Wile E. Coyote, was a blur in a video taken of it exiting its carrier and flitting away to freedom.

“The roadrunner bolted from the carrier and disappeared into his old neighborhood,” Avian Haven said.

A roadrunner hitched a ride from Las Vegas to Maine — no word on whether

All told, the bird covered more than 5,000 miles. It traveled east in a moving van that covered 2,800 miles before returning to Nevada on a Delta Air Lines flight on Nov. 23.

