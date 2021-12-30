Local

Wellesley Public Schools

Wellesley Public Schools Suspends Winter Sports

The move comes amid a "major increase" in COVID-19 cases among students

By Katie Brace

All school sports teams in Wellesley have been suspended until further notice amid a "major increase" in COVID-19 cases on various teams, the athletic department announced.

The department made the decision with the school administration and the town health department.

In the last week, the Wellesley school district had 48 new positive tests, most of which were at the high school. Since the beginning of the school year, the district has recorded 155 positive COVID-19, cases with the majority being at the high school and middle school.

The suspension of the programs is until further notice and includes all practices and games, meets or competitions.

