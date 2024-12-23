Motorcyclist charged in West Bridgewater hit-and-run

A motorcyclist has been charged after a hit-and-run crash in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, that left the rider's passenger with serious injuries.

West Bridgewater police say Zachary Adomaitis, 28, of Rayham, was driving erratically Friday afternoon, passing other vehicles on North Main Street, when his bike collided with a truck exiting Matfield Street.

A passenger on the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Adomaitis allegedly fled the scene.

Adomaitis was arrested Sunday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, motorcycle passenger violation (no helmet) and other related charges. He was arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court and held without bail.

Police noted that Adomaitis had a separate warrant for his arrest out of Brockton District Court.