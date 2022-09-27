Local

Westboro Man Charged With Possession of Child Sex Images

Andrew Size, 52, was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at his residence

By Marc Fortier

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A Westborough, Massachusetts, man was arrested Monday for alleged possession of child sex images.

Andrew Size, 52, was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at his residence. No further details on the specifics of the case were released.

Size was ordered held on $2,500 bail and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Westborough District Court. Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

He was arrested following an investigation by Westborough police and the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that started with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

