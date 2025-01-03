Westwood

Westwood middle schooled evacuated over gas odor

The Westwood Fire Department is responding to investigate the issue

By Thea DiGiammerino

Lights on a police car, Jan. 27, 2022.
NBC

A school in Westwood, Massachusetts, was evacuated Friday after the power went out and reports of the smell of gas, school officials said.

In a note sent to families, administrators at Thurston Middle School said the building was evacuated and students relocated to Westwood High School. The Westwood Fire Department responded to investigate.

Fire officials said it was a circuit breaker issue. Emergency crews have since cleared the area.

More details were not immediately available.

