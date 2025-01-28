Weymouth

5 taken to the hospital after collapse at construction site in Weymouth

The injuries of the five victims range from critical to minor, fire officials say

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police tape could be seen marking off a scene at a construction site on Vine Street in Weymouth, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.
Five people were taken to the hospital after a construction collapse in Weymouth, Massachusetts on Tuesday, fire officials said.

Weymouth Fire Department Deputy Chief Tom Murphy said his crews were called to the home on Vine Street around 11:59 p.m. When they arrived they found one person trapped. They were able to extricate that person after using structural struts to shore up the building.

Other workers had made it out of the building by the time firefighters arrived. Murphy confirmed the injuries of the five transported victims range from critical to minor.

Tuesday's strong winds were a concern for firefighters.

"As windy as it is now, it was a concern of ours," Murphy told reporters. "Whether or not it's part of the cause, I can't determine."

The project is a single-family house that was under construction. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

