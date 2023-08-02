Weymouth woman accused of embezzling $1.3M from Holbrook business

A former employee of a Massachusetts glass company is accused of embezzling more than $1.3 million over a two-year period.

Police in Holbrook say 36-year-old Ashley Sumner of Weymouth was arrested after an extensive investigation.

Allstate Auto Glass, which serves parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, notified police that it suspected Sumner of stealing $50,000. Authorities began investigating.

Sumner worked for the company between 2020 and this February, when she resigned. Police say she had access to Allstate's finances.

Police investigated for months and found that she allegedly made fraudulent credit card charges, direct deposits and wire transfers.

From January of 2021 to February of 2023, Sumner is accused of stealing more than $1.3 million of the company's money.

Charges against Sumner include larceny over $1,200, identity fraud, money laundering and two counts of improper use of a credit card over $1,200. All of the charges are felonies.

At an arraignment Wednesday in Quincy District Court, Sumner was ordered to be held on $100,000 cash bail. She is due back in court Aug. 30. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney.