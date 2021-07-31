What to Know About the New Mass. Mask Guidance for Fall

Massachusetts officials have released updated mask guidance for fully vaccinated people and students. Here's what you need to know:
Guidance for Vaccinated Individuals
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health's new guidance recommends that "a fully vaccinated person wear a mask or face covering when indoors (and not in your own home)" if they or someone in their house has a weakened immune system or is at risk of severe disease, or if someone in their home is unvaccinated.
Guidance for K-6 Students
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released recommendations on Friday for when classes begin in the fall:
- This fall, DESE and DPH strongly recommend that all students in kindergarten through grade 6 wear masks when indoors, except students who cannot do so due to medical conditions or behavioral needs. Masks are not necessary outdoors and may be removed while eating indoors.
- DESE and DPH also strongly recommend that unvaccinated staff in all grades, unvaccinated students in grades 7 and above, and unvaccinated visitors wear masks indoors, in alignment with the statewide advisory on masking.
- DESE and DPH recommend that schools allow vaccinated students to remain unmasked.
- Any individual at higher risk for severe disease from COVID or with a household member who is at high risk is encouraged to mask regardless of vaccination status consistent with the updated DPH Advisory on Face Coverings and Masks.
- Any child or family who prefers to mask at school should be supported in this choice.
- By federal public health order, all students and staff are required to wear masks on school buses at this time.
According to DESE, the guidance is a recommendation for districts, and "individual districts should make decisions based on their own particular circumstances."
The guidance comes amid rising COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts and across the country as the highly-contagious delta variant proliferates. Massachusetts health officials reported another 844 confirmed coronavirus cases -- the most in a single day since early May -- and three new deaths on Friday.