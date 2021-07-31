What to Know About the New Mass. Mask Guidance for Fall

Massachusetts officials have released updated mask guidance for fully vaccinated people and students. Here's what you need to know:

Guidance for Vaccinated Individuals

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health's new guidance recommends that "a fully vaccinated person wear a mask or face covering when indoors (and not in your own home)" if they or someone in their house has a weakened immune system or is at risk of severe disease, or if someone in their home is unvaccinated.

Guidance for K-6 Students

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released recommendations on Friday for when classes begin in the fall:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This fall, DESE and DPH strongly recommend that all students in kindergarten through grade 6 wear masks when indoors, except students who cannot do so due to medical conditions or behavioral needs. Masks are not necessary outdoors and may be removed while eating indoors.

DESE and DPH also strongly recommend that unvaccinated staff in all grades, unvaccinated students in grades 7 and above, and unvaccinated visitors wear masks indoors, in alignment with the statewide advisory on masking.

DESE and DPH recommend that schools allow vaccinated students to remain unmasked.

Any individual at higher risk for severe disease from COVID or with a household member who is at high risk is encouraged to mask regardless of vaccination status consistent with the updated DPH Advisory on Face Coverings and Masks.

Any child or family who prefers to mask at school should be supported in this choice.

By federal public health order, all students and staff are required to wear masks on school buses at this time.

Kids in grades K-6 are urged to wear masks indoors, but facial coverings will not be mandated in Massachusetts schools.

According to DESE, the guidance is a recommendation for districts, and "individual districts should make decisions based on their own particular circumstances."

The guidance comes amid rising COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts and across the country as the highly-contagious delta variant proliferates. Massachusetts health officials reported another 844 confirmed coronavirus cases -- the most in a single day since early May -- and three new deaths on Friday.