Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
us open

What to Know Before You Go to the US Open in Brookline — or Drive Nearby

On the grounds of The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, the stage is set to host the U.S. Open for the first time since 1988

By Jeff Saperstone

Getty Images

With the first tee at the U.S. Open just one day away, players and thousands of fans are bound for The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Those who want to attend will need to plan ahead. People won’t be able to drive anywhere near the Country Club.

"There will be a lot of traffic control officers around the roadways here to really limit the amount of traffic coming through the immediate roadways that run adjacent to the golf course itself," Director for the U.S. Open Championships Eric Steimer said.

The following streets were closed through Sunday, according to an announcement from Brookline: Lee Street, from Warren Street to Clyde Street; Clyde Street; Newton Street, from Grove Street to Goddard Avenue. Boston released its own list of street closures near the border with Brookline.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Historian of The Country Club in Brookline Fred Waterman takes us through the storied past of the site of the 2022 U.S. Open.

Traffic in the area was also increasing early in the week, and other roads were modified to handle the influx of fans -- about 175,000 people were expected to head to the club over the course of the week.

See Brookline's map of local detour routes here:

More on the U.S. Open

us open Jun 13

US Open Predictions: 4 Golfers Who Should Be Top Contenders in Brookline

us open Jun 13

Mickelson Arrives at Brookline and Wild US Open Week Awaits

For those who don’t have a parking pass to one of the nearby lots, the T is the best option either through the Orange Line to Forest Hills or the Green Line to Reservoir, Cleveland Circle or Boston College. Shuttles will be available to drop people off near Gate 5.

There are two rideshare drop-offs; one at Larz Anderson Park, which is within walking distance to the U.S. Open, and the other is at the Founders Garage near Trip Advisor in Needham.

Get updates on what's happening in the Boston area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

On the grounds of The Country Club, the stage is set to host the U.S. Open for the first time since 1988. The first of four rounds starts Thursday morning, when 156 golfers will tee off.

A number of golfers could be seen on the course Tuesday, including 2011 U.S. Open Champion Rory McIlroy. He was signing autographs and talking with fans.

Getty Images
BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 14: Phil Mickelson of the United States signs his autograph for fans near the ninth green during a practice round prior to the US Open at The Country Club on June 14, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

us openMassachusettsSportsBrooklinegolf
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us