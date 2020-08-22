Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Election 2020

Where to Vote Early in Boston for the State Primary

Unlike absentee voting, registered voters do not need a reason to vote early.

By Lara Salahi

NBC 5 News

Early voting began in Boston on Saturday as part of a new law aimed at ensuring maximum participation in the upcoming elections while minimizing COVID-19 risks.

The new law, enacted in July, created the state's first-ever early voting period before a primary election, which runs from August 22 to August 28. Unlike absentee voting, registered voters do not need a reason to vote early.

Those registered to vote in Boston can visit any of the polling sites around the city. Boston City Hall is the main early voting location with early voting from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Boston Public Schools Reopening Plan: What to Know

Rhode Island 3 hours ago

EEE Detected in Rhode Island For First Time This Year

Early voting "pop-up" polling locations will be open from 12 - 8 p.m. A list of the voting locations by date can be found here.

For the first time in the state's history, all voters who wish to do so will also be able to cast a ballot via mail without needing to qualify for an absentee ballot.

Over one million Massachusetts residents have requested vote-by-mail ballots ahead of the state's Sept. 1 primary and November presidential elections.

Registered voters who miss the early voting deadline can still vote on Primary Day. Polling locations in Boston for the State Primary election will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1.

The City recently announced 20 precinct polling location changes this cycle. Individuals can find their polling location for Election Day on the state's website.

This article tagged under:

Election 2020voting
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us