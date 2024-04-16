Ana Walshe

Who was Ana Walshe? New podcast explores life of Cohasset mom

Listen to "The Searches for Ana Walshe" wherever you get podcasts

NBC Universal, Inc.

Who was Ana Walshe?

Her name has become a recognizable one for many following her disappearance and presumed death, allegedly at the hands of her husband, Brian Walshe, early last year.

But who was Ana the person — not the tragic news story?

That's what we're diving into with the latest episode of "The Searches for Ana Walshe" podcast. This episode will conclude our first season.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

You'll hear from some of those who knew Ana best. They describe her as a hardworking corporate leader, loving mom and radiant person — "a bright light," as her friend Pamela Bardhi put it.

The podcast episode goes through Ana's rise in the corporate world, taking her from a housekeeper at a rural Virginia hotel to a high-powered real estate professional. Plus, you'll hear about the troubling signs that something could have been wrong in the Walshe marriage, long before Brian allegedly killed Ana.

Subscribe and listen to the show on Apple PodcastsSpotify or wherever you get podcasts for a comprehensive look back at the search, new insights on what happened and updates on the case as they come in, right through the trial.

The Searches for Ana Walshe

Brian Walshe Mar 14

Go behind the scenes of covering the search for Ana Walshe in new podcast episode

Brian Walshe Mar 7

Who is Brian Walshe? A new look at the accused killer in new podcast

This article tagged under:

Ana WalshemurdercohassetBrian Walshe
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us