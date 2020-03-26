Why Trump Spoke About Tom Brady at White House Coronavirus Briefing

In case you missed it, President Donald Trump invoked the name of Tom Brady during his daily COVID-19 briefing on Thursday afternoon.

Why exactly did the former New England Patriots' quarterback's name come up when discussing the latest news about the coronavirus? It's fairly simple.

According to a transcript of Trump's conference call with America's governors, the President stated that using the federal government to help increase the production of medical equipment needed to fight the virus would be the "backup."

In response, Washington governor Jay Inslee said the following: "I don't want you to be the backup quarterback, we need you to be Tom Brady here."

Trump then spoke of this call with the governors at the COVID-19 briefing and mentioned that Inslee had brought up Brady in reference to the pandemic. Here's a video of Trump's mention of the quarterback, per David Wade of WBZ-TV news.

President Trump made reference to Tom Brady in his #Coronavirus news briefing.



He says during a meeting with the Governors someone mentioned they needed Tom Brady-type leadership. 👇 pic.twitter.com/M5h7e888tQ — David Wade (@davidwade) March 26, 2020

So, long story short, Brady was brought up because his name is synonymous with great leadership and winning. And that's something that everyone is looking for at every level amid the coronavirus crisis.

It is worth noting that Trump mentioned that he had spoken recently to Brady, saying: "I like Tom Brady. Spoke to him the other day. He's a great guy."

Brady and Trump do have a long-standing relationship, so it's possible that Brady could've talked with him following his move to the Buccaneers.

But anyway, in case you're wondering why Brady's name was brought up in the daily coronavirus briefings, now you know.