Wild Weather: Storm Brings Wind Damage, Street Flooding

The people who live on Cedar Point in Scituate, Massachusetts, are used to heavy weather.

Mark Regan has a cottage here.

"The worst is flooding," he said. "Storm surge is definitely the worst."

Steve MacDonald has been here for 30 years.

“The tides when they come in... they now have this bomb blast tide of sorts that comes in and it goes over the wall and it can wreak havoc from a water perspective," he said.

"The biggest issue I've seen was with winter storm Riley with the prolonged high tides," resident Christian Keith said. "In that we actually flooded here when we usually don't."

High tide is at 5:30 p.m., but the surge from this storm wasn't expected to be too bad. The wind could be more of an issue as it has been in the past.

"The last storm we had a wind-driven storm," MacDonald recalled. "It was probably the most violent storm I've seen in 30 years I've been here. Winds were sustained at over 100 mph. It took shingles off the roof and my storm door and it was just a violent storm."

When a storm is approaching, folks here keep each other informed.

"We have an email thread for all the residents in the area and they basically give updates on the storm," Regan said. "What's coming, when its coming and kind of the severity of it so people are prepared as best we can be for what's coming."

The email thread did not light up for this storm.

However, parts of the Merrimack Valley, including Lawrence, Lowell and Andover, were inundated with water on Friday. Street flooding was reported in many other Massachusetts communities as well.