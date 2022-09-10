Wilmington Lifts Boil Water Order Following E. Coli Detection

The town of Wilmington, Massachusetts has lifted its order for residents to boil water after E. coli was detected at a tank earlier this week.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) lifted the order, effective Saturday morning.

E. coli was first detected in the Hillside Storage Tank on Tuesday, and follow-up testing of samples collected Wednesday confirmed it, according to the town.

Officials said that the Hillside Storage Tank remains isolated from the town amid ongoing sampling until the DEP has confirmed it's clear to be returned to the system.