Windy, Rainy, Warmer Than Usual Start to Week

Gusty winds, scattered showers, and unseasonably warm temperatures will be with us today as low pressure tracks north of the region today. Showers will develop from west to east this morning and start to move off shore later this afternoon. The only exception will be across northern Maine where we will see a mixture of snow and sleet changing to rain by this afternoon as milder air chases the cold air out of the area. A coating to an inch or so of snow/sleet is possible.

Along with the showers today, winds out of the southwest will crank up, especially this afternoon with gusts 30-40mph at times. High temps reach the upper 50s to low 60s south, cooler south facing shorelines, low 50s north, around 40 northern Maine.

This evening we’ll see another round of showers developing across northern New England and track into southern New England during the first portion of the night as a cold front slides through the region. The front will usher colder air back into northern areas, but it’ll still remain mild south during the overnight. Monday we’ll see another area of low pressure track through the region bringing another round of precipitation.

With cold air in place once again across far northern New England, it’ll most likely start off as snow and continue right into Monday night with several inches possible when all is said and done. Central and southern New England will be too mild to support snow and will likely be mostly rain, but we could see a turn over to snow across the higher elevations of western Mass. into southern New Hampshire early Tuesday night before the precipitation cuts off. The rest of next week is looking a bit warmer than average with a couple disturbances moving through, one possible late Wednesday and Wednesday night which may bring some rain and snow -- not too much confidence in models with that one.

Another Friday which looks to be a rain event with mild air in place. That portion of the forecast still needs a bit of smoothing out, stay tuned!