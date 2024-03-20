boston restaurant talk

Winner of Food Network's ‘Cupcake Wars' opens new restaurant in Greater Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new dining spot has come to the South Shore, and the winner of a popular Food Network competition is behind the place.

According to a press release, Knead Bakery and Bistro is now open in Scituate, moving into a space on Front Street in the downtown area along Scituate Harbor. The new place offers such options as pastries, breads and toasts, salads, sandwiches, smoothie bowls, coffee, tea, and more, including grab-and-go items.

Knead Bakery and Bistro is run by Victoria Donnelly, who was the winner of "Cupcake Wars" in 2010 and had also been behind Cakeology, which started as  a mobile cupcake delivery service that year before becoming a brick-and-mortar shop in downtown Boston until closing a few years later.

The address for Knead Bakery and Bistro is 133 Front Street, Scituate, MA, 02066. Its website can be found at https://www.kneadkitchen.com/

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

