Winthrop Hires COVID Inspector Amid Rise in Cases

Town says necessary step could come with fines for residents and businesses amid concerns of rising COVID-19 cases

The Town of Winthrop has hired a new COVID-19 inspector to ensure the community is adhering to social distancing and crowd limitations.

The inspector, Kevin Oliva, started in his role on October 12, the town confirmed.

Winthrop Public Health Director Meredith Hurley says the part-time, temporary position is necessary amid concerns over a rise of coronavirus cases in the community.

In his role, Oliva is expected to visit businesses and public spaces to make sure people are following COVID-19 public health guidelines. Violations of guidelines could total up to $300 fo residents and $500 for businesses.

"We are hoping just by re-educating and talking with more members of the community we can avoid the citation and enforcement piece," Hurley said.

Oliva's position is funded from the CARES Act.

