Mass. Reports 821 More Cases, 5 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 821 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and an additional five deaths.

There have now been 9,537 confirmed deaths and 142,295 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has risen to 1.3%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,758, which would indicate there are 221 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 517. Of that number, 94 were listed as being in intensive care units and 35 are intubated, according to DPH.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Charlie Baker outlined the initial planning for a "robust distribution system" once one or more COVID-19 vaccines become available.

Speaking a new testing site at Suffolk Downs in Revere, Baker said the administration on Friday submitted an interim draft COVID-19 vaccination plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is a requirement for all states.

The phases in the plan will be broken into health care workers likely to be exposed to the virus; people at increased risk for severe illness for COVID-19, including those with underlying health conditions and those over the age of 65; and essential workers, the governor said.

"The plan also outlines our messaging efforts to make sure people know once there is a vaccine available, that it has been approved by the federal government, and it is safe and effective," Baker said.