Winthrop Woman Arrested After Alleged Racist Incident

A woman in Winthrop, Massachusetts, is facing civil rights and malicious destruction of property charges after an alleged incident involving vandalism and racist slurs.

Angela Foley, 53, was arrested Saturday and is accused of vandalizing her neighbor's vehicle, smashing a neighbor's window and shouting racist slurs, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Foley is charged with violating a person’s civil rights, malicious destruction of property over $1,200 and malicious destruction of property under $1,200, the DA's office said. She is expected to be arraigned Monday in the East Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court. It was not immediately clear if she had obtained an attorney who could speak to the charges.

District Attorney Kevin Hayden called the incident involving Foley “the latest example of hate-based behavior that must be recognized and rejected for the social malignancy it represents.”

Foley's arrest follows the arraignment Friday of a Boston man who allegedly assaulted and injured another man on the MBTA's Andrew Station platform while yelling homophobic slurs. Earlier in the week, the white supremacist group NSC-131 hung racist and anti-Semitic banners off highway overpasses in Saugus and Danvers.