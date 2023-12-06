Boston

With the holiday season here, Boston police remind public about dangers of spiked drinks

Police said these drugs can leave a person disoriented, confused, temporarily paralyzed or unconscious.

By Anthony Vega

A file photo showing a person appearing to sprinkle drugs into a drink at a bar
Getty Images, File

The holiday season is here, and Boston police are continuing to remind the public about the dangers of spiked drinks.

Scentless, colorless and tasteless drugs, such as Rohypnol, or roofie, are being slipped into drinks of "unsuspecting victims," said police.

Other drugs being used are gamma-hydroxybutyric acid or ketamine, added police. They said these drugs can leave a person disoriented, confused, temporarily paralyzed or unconscious.

Police said there are several steps that can be taken to ensure personal safety. Some of those steps include always watching your drinks, taking your drink with you to the restroom, keeping your hand covered over your drink when you're not looking and testing your drink with test strips to detect the drugs.

Police are also encouraging people to look out for each other and use the buddy system to avoid being separated in social settings.

Anyone who feels dizzy, nauseous, light-headed or strange in any capacity, police said to get help immediately. Victims are urged to report the incidents.

