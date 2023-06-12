Witness recalls deadly attack on Weymouth police officer

The murder trial of the man accused of killing a Weymouth police sergeant and an innocent bystander in 2018 continued Monday with testimony from the defendant’s ex-girlfriend and a neighbor who said he witnessed the shooting.

For three years, Mary Cronin said she dated Emanuel Lopes on and off. She testified Monday about their tumultuous relationship, plagued with concerns about his alleged infidelity and instability. At times she said she would buy him clothes, food, a cell phone, drive him to interviews and work, and let him sleep in her car.

“I noticed he was a lot more upset and angry when he was dealing with the struggles of homelessness,” said Cronin in response to questions from Defense Attorney Larry Tipton about his alleged history of mental illness.

She confirmed previous testimony that Lopes talked about conspiracies, such as people in the government were Martians and that history was written wrong and needed to be re-written.

“Starting about the beginning of July of 2018, you saw Lopes having more and more symptoms?” asked Tipton.

“I did see him getting worse,” replied Cronin.

When they got back together in the summer of 2018, she said Lopes was upset when she told him that she slept with a former friend. That was the man who called Lopes hours before the shooting that claimed the lives of Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna and resident Vera Adams.

“He was repeating what the other guy was saying, ‘Marcus you are going to kill me? You are going to shoot me? I’m going to get you first when you least expect it,’” said Cronin on the stand.

She said in the early morning hours of July 15, 2018, they scrapped plans to watch a movie with friends and decided to go to her home because he was worried the man would go to their friend’s apartment. She said Lopes was agitated, pacing in her room until she fell asleep at 5 am. Two hours later, Cronin said she woke up to phone calls from Lopes.

“He said, ‘We have to get out of here, I have to come get you, it’s not safe here,’” said Cronin.

She then realized her car was gone and called 911 to report her boyfriend had stolen it. She said the dispatcher told her the car was involved in a collision near South Shore Hospital. From there, investigators say Lopes ran into the residential neighborhood on Burton Terrace.

William McGuiness said he was making coffee before heading to work when he heard the sound of glass breaking outside, about 7:42 a.m. He looked out the window and saw a man holding a rock over his head. He identified that man while testifying Monday as Lopes.

A Weymouth police cruiser pulled into his neighborhood and he said the man threw the rock at Officer Michael Chesna, hitting him in the head and knocking him to the ground.

“He proceeds to walk towards the back of the officer, standing over his head and began to shoot at him,” said McGuinness. “I believe it was five times in the face, three times in the chest.”

The officer’s widow cried in court as the witness recounted the shooter’s actions.

McGuinness said he ran into his house, screaming for his wife to help.

Amy McGuiness, a respiratory therapist, began chest compressions immediately but she said the officer’s airway was obstructed.

“There was blood all over his face and the right part of his skull, or his head, everything was exposed.”

She said more police officers responded. Some tried to assist her in attempting to administer an automated external defibrillator, while others went after the shooter.

“Gunfire started behind us. It was a very distinct pop,” said McGuinness. An officer told them to get inside. “I looked at my husband and I said I'm not stopping.”

They said they continued chest compressions until EMTs arrived.

77-year-old Vera Adams was killed in the gunfire. She was found fatally wounded in her home nearby.

The jury heard briefly from one of her friends Monday. Cynthia MacDonald said Adams lived alone—her husband passed away many years ago—and that she spoke to her every day.

The trial is scheduled to continue Tuesday.