Wolohojian sworn in as Mass. Supreme Judicial Court justice

Gov. Healey's choice of Gabrielle Wolohojian drew public scrutiny due to their past domestic partnership

By Sam Doran

Gov. Maura Healey congratulates Judge Gabrielle Wolohojian after swearing her in to the Supreme Judicial Court on Monday, April 22, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

Justice Gabrielle Wolohojian officially joined Massachusetts. Supreme Judicial Court on Monday morning, taking her oaths of office from Gov. Maura Healey in the ceremonial corner office at the State House.

Confirmed 6-1 by the Governor's Council on Feb. 28, Wolohojian spent the past couple of months wrapping up work on pending Appeals Court decisions. A former partner at WilmerHale, she served on the Appeals Court bench for 16 years. Healey's choice of Wolohojian drew particular public scrutiny due to their past domestic partnership.

Wolohojian used her full name -- Gabrielle Repsimé Wolohojian -- as she swore the requisite three oaths Monday. The jurist and the governor then hugged before signing routine paperwork.

"It's great. Congratulations," Healey said after they signed the papers on her desk.

"Thank you all for coming," Wolohojian said. The only personal guest accompanying the new SJC justice appeared to be her mother, Florence Wolohojian. Members of the governor's staff and the press were also present for the small ceremony.

"Nice to see everybody," Healey said.

The governor then watched as mother and daughter Wolohojian posed for a picture, before the governor made for a door across the office. The Wolohojians departed the corner suite on the heels of the press.

Wolohojian will start working at the SJC on Tuesday, the governor's office said.

