Woman arrested for incident during Wakefield's ‘PorchFest'

A woman was arrested in Wakefield, Massachusetts, on Saturday, hours after she was allegedly speeding through a crowded neighborhood while holding a gun during the city's PorchFest.

Police say 42-year-old Brigid MacDonough, of Wakefield, was taken into custody and charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

According to police, the department received numerous reports around 3:08 p.m. of a woman driving fast through a busy Greenwood neighborhood in a gray Subaru, allegedly brandishing what appeared to be a rifle at people during PorchFest -- an event featuring live music and bands that play on the front porches of homes while residents and neighbors stroll porch to porch, listening.

The suspect had left the area before officers responded, but police say witnesses provided valuable information that helped them identify the Wakefield woman.

MacDonough was found around 5:30 p.m. She's due to be arraigned in Malden District Court on Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if she's obtained an attorney.

No one was injured in this incident, which remains under investigation. The alleged firearm has not been located, according to police.

This is the first year that Wakefield has hosted its Porchfest event, though other communities have been holding similar events for years.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wakefield Police Department at 781-245-1212.