Woman charged after allegedly crashing into state police cruiser due in court

A Pennsylvania woman is suspected of drunk driving

By Matt Fortin and Munashe Kwangwari

The driver accused of crashing into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser, injuring a trooper inside, on the Mass. Pike Monday night is expected in court for an arraignment on Tuesday.

Kimberly Anderson, 45, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was arrested and is facing a drunk driving charge, state police said in a news release about the incident.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in Newton on the westbound side of the highway. Police said that Anderson rear ended her Subaru Forester into a state police cruiser working a detail, sending the trooper inside to the hospital.

The severity of the trooper's injuries has not been revealed.

Additional information has not been released.

