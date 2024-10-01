Woman charged after allegedly crashing into state police cruiser due in court

The driver accused of crashing into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser, injuring a trooper inside, on the Mass. Pike Monday night is expected in court for an arraignment on Tuesday.

Kimberly Anderson, 45, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was arrested and is facing a drunk driving charge, state police said in a news release about the incident.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in Newton on the westbound side of the highway. Police said that Anderson rear ended her Subaru Forester into a state police cruiser working a detail, sending the trooper inside to the hospital.

The severity of the trooper's injuries has not been revealed.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Additional information has not been released.