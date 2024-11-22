Worcester

Woman dead, man injured in Worcester shooting

Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Brookside Avenue in Worcester, Massachusetts

A shooting Thursday in Worcester, Massachusetts, left a woman dead and a man seriously injured, police said.

Officers responded around 6:20 p.m. to Brookside Avenue to find both people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was brought to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police did not say whether any arrests had been made, but they are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester police at 508-799-8651. Anonymous tips can also be texted to 274637 or sent online here.

