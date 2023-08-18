car crash

Woman dead, second driver charged in head-on SUV crash in Littleton

A Mazda CX-5 collided with a 2010 Dodge SUV that investigators found had entered Mass. Route 2 going the wrong way

By Asher Klein

Ambulance generic
Getty Images

A woman was killed when two SUVs crashed head-on early Thursday morning in Littleton, Massachusetts, police said Friday.

The driver who survived the crash with serious injuries, a 22-year-old woman from Leominster, is facing charges of negligent and reckless driving, as well as a wrong way violation, state police said.

The other driver died. Police said she was Geetika Guruprasad, a 25-year-old from Somerville.

The crash took place about 12:42 Thursday morning at roughly the 114-mile marker of Route 2. Guruprasad's Mazda CX-5 collided with the other SUV, a 2010 Dodge, which investigators found had entered the highway going the wrong way.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Guruprasad was pronounced dead after she was rushed to Emerson Hospital in Concord.

The crash remained under investigation by state police on Friday.

This article tagged under:

car crashMassachusetts State PoliceLittleton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us