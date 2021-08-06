Woman Dead, Two People Hurt When Car Hits Moped in Braintree

A woman was killed and two men were injured in a crash in Braintree, Massachusetts, Thursday night, authorities said.

A Toyota Camry being driven by a man in his twenties collided with a moped carrying a man in his thirties and woman in her twenties on Forbes Road near Braintree's Logan Express facility, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said.

Both men were brought to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash. The woman did not survive the crash, prosecutors said.

Braintree police identified the woman as 27-year-old Akashia Sade Cyprian, from Dorchester.

The driver of the car that hit the moped was one of the people who called 911 after the crash, and appeared distraught when officers arrived, police said.

No charges were pending Friday, though the investigation was ongoing, according to police.