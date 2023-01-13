Woman Dies in Springfield Fire Caused by Smoking Material, Officials Say

A woman was killed in a house fire in Springfield, Massachusetts, early Friday morning, officials said.

Springfield firefighters were called to the fire on Federal Street at Worthington Street at about 3:30 a.m., authorities said.

The woman, who wasn't identified but is in her 60s, was taken from the first floor of the burning building to a local hospital with serious injuries, where she later died, officials said.

Investigators found that the fire was caused by smoking materials that were disposed of improperly.

“Fires that start with smoking materials are more likely to be deadly than almost any other type,” said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey in a statement.

“Our thoughts right now are with the victim’s family and loved ones,” Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi said in a statement.