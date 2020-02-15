Local
Pond Rescue

Woman, Dog Rescued From Icy Pond by Boston Firefighters

Boston firefighters responded to Franklin Park around 4:45 p.m. for reports of a woman who fell through the ice

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston Fire

Boston firefighters rescued a woman who fell through the ice at a pond on Saturday while chasing after her dog, officials said.

Firefighters responded to Franklin Park around 4:45 p.m. for reports of a woman who fell through the ice.

The woman was stuck on an island when officials arrived, the Boston Fire Department said on Twitter.

Technical rescue members in survival suits went into the water to reach the woman, and they used an inflatable boat to transport her and her dog back to safety on the shore, the department said.

The woman was taken by Boston EMS to a local hospital for evaluation.

