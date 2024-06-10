Massachusetts

Woman hit and killed by freight train in Shelburne Falls

The Berkshire & Eastern Railroad train hit the woman about half a mile from the Bardswell Ferry bridge, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office

By Thea DiGiammerino

A woman has died after she was hit by a freight train in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts, early Monday morning.

The Berkshire & Eastern Railroad train hit the woman about half a mile from the Bardswell Ferry bridge, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim was not publicly identified. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.

The case remains under investigation. The DA said no foul play is suspected.

Additional details were not immediately available.

