Brockton

Woman Hospitalized After Fire in Brockton

Five people were displaced after a fire was knocked down overnight on Payton Circle in Brockton

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A fire was knocked down overnight in Brockton, Massachusetts, and a woman was recovering in the hospital after being found unconscious by firefighters.

The Brockton Fire Department was called for a reported odor of smoke on the second floor of a home on Payton Court late Sunday night, according to the department's deputy chief.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a fire on floor two, and a woman who was unconscious on the same floor, according to the deputy chief.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and was doing okay. Three other residents made it out of the home.

The fire was knocked down, and an investigation into the cause remained ongoing Monday morning, fire officials said.

A total of five people were displaced as a result of the fire.

