Woman Injured, 2 Dogs Killed in Marlborough Pedestrian Crash

A woman was hospitalized and two dogs were killed Tuesday evening when they were hit by a car in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Police said the pedestrian crash happened sometime before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Main and Winthrop Streets.

The victim was treated at the scene then taken to an area hospital for further treatment. Her current condition is unclear.

Authorities said the two dogs died as a result of the crash. It is unclear if they were the victim’s pets.

Video of the scene showed investigators canvassing the area and a white car with heavy front-end damage. The vehicle’s windshield had a large crack as a result of the impact and a tow truck later took the car.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately clear. Police have not said if the driver will face charges.

The investigation is ongoing.