Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
elevator accident

Woman Killed, Another Person Injured in Apparent Elevator Accident in Allston: Police

The exact details of the incident are unclear but police said the incident appears accidental

By Melissa Buja

Firefighters at the scene of a fatal elevator accident in Boston on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
NBC10 Boston

A woman was killed and another person was injured Monday afternoon in an apparent elevator accident at a building in Boston's Allston neighborhood, police said.

Emergency medical services responded about 5:15 p.m. to a building at Commonwealth Avenue and Thorndike Street, where police said a woman involved in the incident was pronounced dead.

Another person was taken to an area hospital; their condition was unknown, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON 58 mins ago

Michelle Wu Registers to Run for Mayor of Boston, Documents Show

Maine 1 hour ago

5th Coronavirus Death, 176 Cases Tied to Wedding in Maine

The exact details of the incident are unclear but police said the incident appears accidental.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

This article tagged under:

elevator accidentBOSTONallstonCommonwealth Avenue
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us