Woman Killed, Another Person Injured in Apparent Elevator Accident in Allston: Police

A woman was killed and another person was injured Monday afternoon in an apparent elevator accident at a building in Boston's Allston neighborhood, police said.

Emergency medical services responded about 5:15 p.m. to a building at Commonwealth Avenue and Thorndike Street, where police said a woman involved in the incident was pronounced dead.

Another person was taken to an area hospital; their condition was unknown, police said.

The exact details of the incident are unclear but police said the incident appears accidental.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.