Woman killed in NH by man she lived with was pregnant, authorities say

The woman killed at a home in Ossipee, New Hampshire, this week was pregnant, and the unborn child died as well, authorities announced Tuesday.

Christine Falzone, 33, died by homicide, an autopsy found, and the cause of death was multiple blunt-force injuries, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office and state and local police, who also released more details on the circumstances around the homicide investigation. Officials had only announced Falzone was killed and that William Kelly, 38, had been charged with second-degree murder.

The pair lived together at a home on Water Village Road in Ossipee, officials said Tuesday. First responders were called there Sunday about 11:44 a.m. when 911 was called over woman who was unconscious and not breathing.

Falzone was found with injuries — she was later pronounced dead — and Kelly was found and arrested on a second-degree murder charge, prosecutors said.

Kelly has been held without bail, prosecutors said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

Prosecutors haven't decided on whether to charge Kelly with the death of Falzone's unborn child, the officials said. Their investigation continued as of Tuesday.