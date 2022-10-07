Woman Stabbed, Seriously Hurt Overnight in Boston

A woman was stabbed overnight in Boston, leaving her with serious injuries, according to the city's police department.

Officers responded to the Centre Street and Lamartine Street intersection area just after midnight Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The stabbing possibly happened at the Jackson Square MBTA station, police said.

Authorities with the MBTA have been notified of the situation.

Boston EMS took the victim of the stabbing to a nearby hospital to get treatment for her serious injuries.

No other information was immediately available.