lawrence

Woman's body found in Lawrence basement, source says

The woman who died lived at the home and was found by the landlord, the source, who has direct knowledge of the investigation, told NBC10 Boston

By Asher Klein

A Massachusetts medical examiner vehicle at the scene of an investigation in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A woman's body was found in the basement of a Lawrence, Massachusetts, house, a law enforcement source told NBC10 Boston and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra, prompting an investigation that remained active throughout Tuesday.

Investigators were seen going in and out of a home on Salem Street near Broadway. Officials with the medical examiner's office were at the scene as well.

The woman who died lived at the home and was found by the landlord, the source, who has direct knowledge of the investigation, told NBC10 Boston.

No arrests have been announced.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

This article tagged under:

lawrenceMassachusettsdeath investigation
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us