Worcester

2 dead in Worcester stabbing, man sought as person of interest, police say

Both victims were female; their ages weren't given

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people are dead in apparent stabbing at an apartment in Worcester, Massachusetts, Saturday, and a man is wanted as a person of interest, police said.

William Rodriguez "should be considered armed and dangerous," Worcester police said. They asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call them at 508-799-8651.

Details about the stabbing, reported on Main Street near the intersection of Mill and Webster streets about 1:06 p.m., were scarce. Both victims were female; their ages weren't given.

