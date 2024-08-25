2 dead in Worcester stabbing, man sought as person of interest, police say

Two people are dead in apparent stabbing at an apartment in Worcester, Massachusetts, Saturday, and a man is wanted as a person of interest, police said.

William Rodriguez "should be considered armed and dangerous," Worcester police said. They asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call them at 508-799-8651.

Details about the stabbing, reported on Main Street near the intersection of Mill and Webster streets about 1:06 p.m., were scarce. Both victims were female; their ages weren't given.

On August 24th, 2024, at about 1:06 PM, Worcester Police officers were dispatched to a Main St apartment for a report of two deceased females inside. Officers arrived and found two females who appeared to have suffered multiple puncture wounds. pic.twitter.com/zdi2fcoKEp — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) August 25, 2024