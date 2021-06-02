Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Worcester

Worcester Police Look to Identify Person After Shooting of 77-Year-Old Man

Police responded to Southwest Cutoff in Worcester, Massachusetts, where a 77-year-old man was shot in the leg

Worcester Police

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are asking the public to help them identify a person they are seeking in connection with the shooting of a 77-year-old man.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Southwest Cutoff shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday after a large group of people on dirt bikes was seen fighting with an older man.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When police arrived, they found that the man had been shot in the leg.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

same-sex marriage 44 mins ago

Top Mass. Republican Apologizes Over Politician's Anti-Gay Comment

Maine 58 mins ago

Portland Pedals Closer to Bike-Share Program

The victim was taken to an area hospital. Police did not immediately have any word on his condition.

The Worcester Police Department released a photo of a male rider. Anyone with information is asked to call 508-799-8651 or send an anonymous text to 274637. Anonymous tips may also be left here.

This article tagged under:

WorcesterMassachusettsshooting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us