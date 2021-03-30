Worcester Police Looking for Vehicle Involved in Hit-and-Run

Police are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left someone seriously injured in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Worcester police shared photos of the vehicle Tuesday night.
Police say the crash happened on Shrewsbury Street and resulted in serious injuries. It's unclear when the crash occurred.
No other information was provided, and there was no update on the victim's condition.
Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call police at 508-799-8674, text 274637 with "TIPWPD + your message" or send a web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police.