Worcester students struggle with lack of AC during late summer heat

Temperatures were hovering around 90 degrees and some Worcester Public Schools’ students said that made for a sweaty mess without air conditioning. But, school district officials had a plan.

The majority of the district's classrooms do not have air conditioning; possibly upward of 90%.

Students said it was difficult to concentrate despite school district officials putting out an advisory to each school to help keep kids as cool and hydrated as possible by limiting physical activity, encouraging students and staff to stay in the shade and cooler parts of schools, and of course, drink lots of water.

“Basically, like my arms would stick to my desk and I would have to like rip them up, because it was so hot, sweaty and it also smelled so bad from all the sweat,” Burncoat High School student Hanna Baronowski said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There are about 24,000 students in the school district between 45 schools, with several more hot days to go this week.

As of Tuesday afternoon, school district officials told NBC10 Boston there were no major issues reported.

“If they are feeling any stress as a result of the heat we have our nursing staff available for them,” Matthew Morse, director of school safety for Worcester Public Schools.

On Tuesday, school officials also said there were no planned scheduling changes because of the heat, like early dismissals, but that was subject to change.