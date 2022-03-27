Local

Worcester to Dedicate Plaque in Memory of Pandemic Victims

A dedication ceremony is planned for late Tuesday morning at Elm Park

The second largest city in Massachusetts is dedicating a memorial to the more than 500 city residents lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

A permanent plaque will be unveiled and become a place of reflection for all those seeking solace due to the hardship, loss, and grief caused during the pandemic, according to a statement from the city manager’s office. City leaders scheduled to speak at the dedication include Mayor Joseph Petty; City Manager Edward Augustus Jr.; city Medical Director Dr. Michael Hirsh; and Dr. Matilde Castiel, commissioner of the city’s Health and Human Services.

