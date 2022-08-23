Worcester Urges Indoor Water Limits as Drought Worsens

While many New England communities have issued outdoor water use restrictions as the drought in the region worsens, the second largest city in Massachusetts is taking things a step further and reminding residents not to let indoor faucets flow longer than necessary.

The city of Worcester on Monday declared a Stage 1 drought, the city's lowest drought level, as city reservoirs dipped to about 72% of capacity, according to a statement.

In an effort to reduce withdrawals from reservoirs by 5%, the city of 206,000 residents has barred the use of irrigation systems between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and will require them to be adjusted to better target greenery.

The public was asked to do its part by "not letting the water run in your kitchen and bathroom sinks more than necessary, not letting the hose run while washing a car in the driveway, and ensuring dishwashers are full before running them," the statement said.

As drought conditions worsen in the heat wave, farmers are doing their best to keep their drops watered.

City workers will also meet with representatives of large water users including hospitals and colleges to discuss ways to reduce usage.

Even normal precipitation in the coming months will not help mitigate drought conditions, said Jay Fink, commissioner of the Department of Public Works & Parks.

Most of New England is experiencing drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, with about 40% of Massachusetts in "extreme drought."