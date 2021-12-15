Wrentham Police Investigate School Shooting Threat

Students at two schools will be met by police Wednesday morning after a threat circulated on social media in Wrentham, Massachusetts.

There will be increased police presence at both King Philip Middle and High Schools Wednesday, "out of an abundance of caution," Wrentham Chief Bill McGrath wrote on the department's Facebook page. The shooting threat was posted on Snapchat, a multimedia instant messaging app, according to McGrath.

The Snapchat post states, “KP High School is planning to shoot up the KP Middle School on Friday."

McGrath said it's possible that the Snapchat post is related to a separate incident Tuesday, when a student threatened to shoot up the school while chatting on-line with friends. Police investigated and determined that the student intended the comments as a joke and it was a case of bad judgment, not a valid threat.

"We believe it’s possible this current threat was inspired by yesterday’s incident, considering some students were aware of that incident," McGrath said.

Wrentham Police and Norfolk Police are investigating to identify the source of the current threat. School administration have been notified and are working with police. No further information was immediately available.