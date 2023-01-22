Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Wrong Way Driver Arrested for DWI in Concord, NH

Police say they responded to reports of a vehicle traveling eastbound on the westbound lanes on I-393 in Concord.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Adamari_y_Alaia_se_disfrazan_y_te_ensenan_a_decorar_para_Halloween.jpg
FILE

A man was arrested for DWI on Saturday night in Concord, New Hampshire.

Police say they responded to reports of a vehicle traveling eastbound on the westbound lanes on I-393 in Concord.

Troopers were able to find the driver, identified as 23-year-old Hunter D. Rusio, of Somerset, Massachusetts between exits 2 and 3, according to authorities.

Police say that after observing signs of impairment they arrested Dusio and he was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, reckless conduct, and reckless operation.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us