Wrong Way Driver Arrested for DWI in Concord, NH

A man was arrested for DWI on Saturday night in Concord, New Hampshire.

Police say they responded to reports of a vehicle traveling eastbound on the westbound lanes on I-393 in Concord.

Troopers were able to find the driver, identified as 23-year-old Hunter D. Rusio, of Somerset, Massachusetts between exits 2 and 3, according to authorities.

Police say that after observing signs of impairment they arrested Dusio and he was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, reckless conduct, and reckless operation.

He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.