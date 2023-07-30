Local

Concord

Wrong-way driver arrested in Concord

By Irvin Rodriguez

New Hampshire Police arrested a wrong-way driver in Concord early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to reports of a driving traveling northbound in a southbound lane on I-93 at around 12:30 a.m.

Authorities were able to stop the vehicle and make contact with the driver a short time later.

The driver, identified as 45-year-old Jose Galindo Mendoza of Canterbury, New Hampshire, was arrested for reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, open container and operating without a valid license.

Galindo was released on bail and is due in court on August 24.

