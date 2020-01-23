Wrong-Way Driver Causes Multi-Vehicle Crash on Route 128 in Danvers: Police

Four people were injured Thursday morning when a wrong-way driver caused a three-car crash in Danvers.
Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened at about 5 a.m. when a wrong-way driver entered Route 128 north.
The four people involved suffered minor injuries, authorities said. It is unclear if they sought medical attention.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
All northbound lanes of the highway were closed for two hours while crews maintained cleanup. As of 7 a.m., the lanes reopened.
It is unclear if the wrong-way driver will face charges in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.