Wrong-Way Driver Causes Multi-Vehicle Crash on Route 128 in Danvers: Police

Four people were injured Thursday morning when a wrong-way driver caused a three-car crash in Danvers.

Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened at about 5 a.m. when a wrong-way driver entered Route 128 north.

The four people involved suffered minor injuries, authorities said. It is unclear if they sought medical attention.

All northbound lanes of the highway were closed for two hours while crews maintained cleanup. As of 7 a.m., the lanes reopened.

It is unclear if the wrong-way driver will face charges in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.