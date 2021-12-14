Wu to Join New Mayors for Meeting at White House Tuesday

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is headed to the White House.

Wu left for Washington, D.C. Tuesday morning, where she will meet with other newly elected mayors, senior White House leadership and members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet.

The group was scheduled to convene at the White House at 12:30 p.m. to discuss "domestic priorities for cities," according to her office.

"We'll get the chance to sit directly with cabinet secretaries about infrastructure about public health about housing," Wu said before leaving Boston. "So I'll be making sure that I'm speaking up for everything that I've heard from our residents across our neighborhoods and fighting for Boston to have the resources that we deserve."

It was not immediately clear which federal officials intend to participate in the meeting, but Wu may get a chance to catch up with one of her predecessors if U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is among them.

The former mayor of Boston was in Massachusetts on Monday for an event in Springfield highlighting investments in the new federal infrastructure law. He declined to speculate on rumblings that he may toss his hat into the state's gubernatorial race.