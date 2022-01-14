Zac Brown Band to Headline Summer Concert at Fenway Park

Country-rock group Zac Brown Band is coming back to Boston for a big outdoor concert this summer looking to extend a streak of sold-out shows.

The band on Friday announced the dates for its "Out in the Middle Tour," including Friday, July 15, at Fenway Park. It's their only stop in New England on the tour.

Zac Brown Band holds the record for straight sell-out concerts at Fenway Park, according to the announcement. Their last show at the ballpark was Aug. 8, 2021.

"We're so excited to go back out on the road and keep the unbelievable momentum going from 'The Comeback Tour,' Brown said in a statement. "It's been such an incredible year for the band, debuting some of the best music we’ve ever made, and we are thrilled to continue playing live for our amazing fans."

The show is part of Fenway Park's Plainridge Park Casino Fenway Concert Series.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. at ZacBrownBand.com.