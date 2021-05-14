COVID-19

Mass. Schools Reports 620 New COVID-19 Cases Among Students, Staff

A total of 572 students tested positive from May 6 to May 12, along with 48 school district employees. 

By Gabi Falk

Massachusetts schools this week reported 620 new COVID-19 cases reported among students and staff. 

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the numbers Thursday in its weekly COVID-19 report. A total of 572 students and 48 employees with district building access within seven days of the report tested positive between May 6 and May 12. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The case report marks a decrease of 49 total cases from the previous week. The last report said 604 students and 65 district staff tested positive, for a total of 669 cases. 

All middle schools in the Bay State were required to return to full time in-person learning earlier this month. Elementary schools returned on April 5, and high schools will be required to return by May 17.

More coronavirus news

masks 15 hours ago

New CDC Guidance Encourages Health Experts, But Not All Vaccinated People Are Ready to Ditch Masks

coronavirus 16 hours ago

Number of Mass. Communities in High-Risk COVID Red Zone Drops to 6

This article tagged under:

COVID-19massachusetts schools
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us