Mass. Schools Reports 620 New COVID-19 Cases Among Students, Staff

Massachusetts schools this week reported 620 new COVID-19 cases reported among students and staff.

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the numbers Thursday in its weekly COVID-19 report. A total of 572 students and 48 employees with district building access within seven days of the report tested positive between May 6 and May 12.

The case report marks a decrease of 49 total cases from the previous week. The last report said 604 students and 65 district staff tested positive, for a total of 669 cases.

All middle schools in the Bay State were required to return to full time in-person learning earlier this month. Elementary schools returned on April 5, and high schools will be required to return by May 17.