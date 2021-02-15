North Carolina

12-Year-Old Shoots Home Invader Who Shot His Grandmother

The grandmother is expected to survive her injuries

One person is dead and another wounded after a violent home invasion ended in gunfire in Goldsboro, North Carolina early Saturday morning.

Investigators say a 12-year-old boy shot and killed one of two men who had entered the apartment of 73-year-old Linda Ellis, the boy's grandmother.

Officials said the two masked men forced their way into the apartment and demanded money. At least one of the suspects, identified as 19-year-old Khalil Herring, was armed, and allegedly shot Ellis.

At that point, the 12-year-old boy shot at the men, striking Herring, and they fled.

Herring was found nearby, and later died of his injuries.

Read the full story from NBC affiliate WRAL here

